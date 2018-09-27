Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm'online, Recognized Among the Top Women Entrepreneurs in Cloud

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of business process automation and CRM, today announces that Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm'online, has been recognized among the winners of the seventh annual Top Women Entrepreneurs in Cloud Innovation Award by CloudNOW, the executive consortium for the leading women in cloud and converging technologies.

bpm'online CEO and Managing Partner, Katherine Kostereva on stage at the CloudNOW event. Katherine was recognized with an award for being one of the Top Women in Cloud Innovation.

The award ceremony sponsored by Facebook, Intel and Google took place in Menlo Park, CA and recognized leading women in cloud computing, based on the detailed nomination submissions received. "This year's awards mark a significant shift in the industry with the proliferation of women entrepreneurs who are stepping up and leading technology companies," said Jocelyn DeGance Graham, founder of CloudNOW. "We applaud the achievements of our winners, and thank them for blazing trails for diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurship."

Throughout 16 years of operation under Katherine's strong leadership, bpm'online has grown from a start-up to a leading enterprise business process automation and CRM software company that helps businesses transform and better engage with customers. Today the company is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. The bpm'online intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service, and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide.

"It's a great pleasure to be recognized among the Top Women Entrepreneurs in Cloud! I am extremely happy to see more and more women-led businesses develop technologies that help businesses around the globe overcome today's challenges." – commented Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm'online.

In addition to this recognition, previously this year, The SaaS Report named Katherine one of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS and listed her among the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2018. Katherine has also been ranked among the top 3 CEOs in Boston, MA, recognized as one of the most influential women in BPM industry and listed as one of the 5 coolest Business Process Management CEO's of 2018 by Solutions Review.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com

About CloudNOW

CloudNOW is a non-profit consortium of the leading women in cloud computing, providing a forum for networking, knowledge sharing, mentoring and economic growth, including a Future Leaders STEM Scholarship for women in tech. CloudNOW offers members the opportunity to creatively approach the technological challenges of cloud today, working in partnership with the tech industry and cloud thought leaders.

For more information, please visit cloud-now.org

Media Contact:

Gregory Rosa

208571@email4pr.com

1-617-765-7997 x8212

SOURCE bpm'online

Related Links

http://www.bpmonline.com

