AUGUSTA, Maine, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathleen Harper, DO, FACC, FACP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Professional for her distinguished career in Cardiology and her exemplary leadership as the Chief of Cardiology at VA Maine.

Kathleen Harper

Having devoted over three decades to the medical field, Dr. Kathleen Harper is a highly qualified and respected cardiologist specializing in all facets of her work, including non-invasive cardiology, echo, and vascular. She currently serves a leadership role at Togus VA Medical Center in Maine as the Chief of Cardiology and demonstrates the highest level of medical excellence.

In addition to her work with VA Maine, Dr. Harper also served as Director of the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at St. Vincent's Medical Center and Director of the Women at Heart Club at St. Vincent's. In this capacity, she taught patients how to lead a healthy lifestyle and promoted heart disease prevention. She has advocated for women's heart health throughout her career, including preventing cardiac problems and heart failure.

Dr. Harper previously served as the Director of Mayo Cardiology at St. Vincent's Medical Center from 1999-2013, a Physician at St. Vincent's Medical Center from 1999-2013, and as the Director of Noninvasive Cardiology at St. Vincent's Health Services in Bridgeport, CT from 1995-2013. She is an extensively published author.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Harper obtained her Medical Degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Internship at Humana Hospital, her Residency at St. Vincent's Medical Center, and her Fellowship at University St. Vincent's Medical Center. She completed an additional Fellowship in non-invasive Cardiology at Baystate Medical Center.

With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Harper is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the American College of Physicians (FACP). She is also board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and in Cardiology, Echocardiography, and Nuclear Medicine by the American Board of Cardiology, Vascular Medicine, and Integrative and Holistic Medicine.

To stay up-to-date on all matters in Cardiology, Dr. Harper is a distinguished member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Society of Heart Failure, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the American Society of Echocardiography. Recognitions for her professional excellence include Teacher of the Year and profile features on Issuewire.com and pronewsreport.com.

Dr. Harper credits her ongoing success to her uncompromising perseverance. In her free time, she enjoys photography.

To learn more, please visit https://www.maine.va.gov/ and https://drkathleenharper.wordpress.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who