Kathleen Thompson Joins GreenSlate as VP of Sales & New Business Development

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSlate (www.gslate.com), the nationally acclaimed entertainment payroll and business services company, announced today that it has hired Kathleen Thompson as Vice President of Sales & New Business Development.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Kathleen join the GreenSlate team," said Paul Cosentino, GreenSlate's Executive Vice President of Sales & New Business Development. "In an environment where production tax incentives are ever-changing, identifying the best, most financially advantageous locations for their projects is an increasingly complex challenge for producers. Kathleen's experience helping studios and independent producers fits perfectly with our vision. She is a known leader in the incentive space and will be an asset to both our existing and new clients alike."

Thompson has a highly successful track record in providing production incentive consulting and payroll services for major companies, including Netflix, Sony, Fox, Paramount, Lionsgate, Alcon, Amblin, STX, Annapurna, and many others. She has also managed film tax credit transfers for Fortune 500 companies and large private entities.

Over the last 11 years, Thompson led multiple business lines for Entertainment Partners' incentives group, worked closely with state government offices, and advised major studios and independents. Thompson has also guest lectured on production incentives at Chapman University, AFI, USC, and PGA events, and has moderated multiple panels at industry events like the Film in California Conference. Prior to EP, she worked in the tax department at Sony for 6 years.

In her new role, Kathleen will be based out of Los Angeles and will lead the west coast sales operations.

"GreenSlate is setting the standard for the industry with cutting-edge tax incentives solutions and a focus on sustainability and service. It's inspiring! I'm excited to join a team with an enthusiastic, passionate approach to serving its clients. Productions like to know that they are being heard and that any issues will be resolved," said Thompson.

About GreenSlate

GreenSlate is advancing the business of content production by seamlessly integrating people, processes, and technology to help producers do their work more efficiently. GreenSlate supports global franchises, independent storytellers, and award-winning productions, with clients including Oscar 2018's Best Supporting Actress Winner "I, Tonya," Oscar 2017's Best Picture Winner "Moonlight," TBS's "Search Party," 2018 Gotham Awards nominees "First Reformed" and "Sorry to Bother You," "Boy Erased," and many more.

CONTACT:

Courtney Kulkarni

(212) 206-1099

marcom@gslate.com

SOURCE GreenSlate

Related Links

http://www.gslate.com

