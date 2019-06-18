Kathryn Collings Transitions Wealth Management Practice To The Colony Group

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, a national award-winning wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that Kathryn Collings, JD, CFA, has joined the company as a Senior Wealth Advisor and will be serving clients out of Colony's Boston and Maryland offices. Collings has provided comprehensive wealth and investment management services to professionals, academics, executives and entrepreneurs for over 20 years.

Collings and Colony share a deep respect for each other, common values, and a service approach that includes knowing their clients well and applying broad expertise and experience to help them achieve what matters most in their lives. Joining together is a natural next step—further enhancing the services and experiences for their clients.

"I believe that Colony is a good fit for me and my clients. The Colony team demonstrates considerable expertise, a commitment to investing in innovative technology and client solutions, and a dedication to client service. Its vibrant firm culture and business model includes a commitment to a fiduciary standard to place clients' interests first and a broad and flexible open-architecture investment platform," said Collings.

"I have known and respected Kathryn for over 30 years since our days at Harvard Law School. She is an exceptional advisor, innovative thinker, passionate about giving back to her community, and greatly admired by all who are fortunate to know her. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with her and welcome her clients to the Colony family," said Michael Nathanson, Chairman and CEO of The Colony Group.

The Colony Group manages over $9 billion in assets for clients and serves a diverse clientele that includes successful executives and entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes, institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations. The Colony team recently received several distinguished financial industry awards and recognitions, including the Trailblazer IMPACT Award™ and spots on Barron's Top 40 RIA List and InvestmentNews' Women to Watch List.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("The Colony Group") was founded in 1986 and became a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners in 2011. The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with locations in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Maryland. They provide high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives and entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes, institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management.

Award and Recognition Disclosures:

The Colony Group and its employees are independent of and are not employees or agents of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"). Schwab does not prepare, verify or endorse information distributed by The Colony Group. The Trailblazer IMPACT Award™, part of Schwab's IMPACT Awards® program, is not a referral to, endorsement or recommendation of, or testimonial for the advisor with respect to its investment advisory or other services.

Trailblazer IMPACT Award™ criteria: Firms must use Schwab as a custodian and must have been in business for at least five years, have at least $25 million in assets under management, and be registered with the SEC. Schwab and an industry panel review general business metrics and essays submitted by the firms in making selections for the awards. The Trailblazer IMPACT Award recognizes an independent investment advisory firm for unique efforts to advance the industry, such as serving a new client segment, creating a new business model, offering education to the community, developing new talent, or advocating for the industry.

Barron's Top 40 RIA criteria: Barron's ranks independent advisory firms weighing dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisors and firms.

InvestmentNews Women to Watch criteria: Demonstrated success and leadership in the financial advisory industry; proven ability or power to effect change in the industry; exhibited willingness to share her expertise with others in the field, including by serving as a mentor or role model to other female professionals in the industry and speaking at industry events; and has given back to her community through activities such as sitting on boards, volunteering and donating time to help investors. Nina Mitchell, a Senior Wealth Advisor at The Colony Group, was included on the list in 2018.

