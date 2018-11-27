Kathy A. Rito Joins Jones Walker

Ms. Rito represents healthcare providers, businesses, and public entities in state and federal courts and in alternative dispute resolution. She has significant experience representing healthcare providers in medical malpractice claims, peer review hearings, credentialing, and other administrative proceedings, as well as in contracting matters, including drafting medical staff bylaws and negotiating employment and service contracts. Ms. Rito's litigation experience includes defense of clients in personal injury, employment discrimination, corporate fiduciary, and bankruptcy matters.

"Kat joining Jones Walker provides an excellent asset to our clients and to our Healthcare and Litigation teams," said Bill Hines, Managing Partner.

Ms. Rito regularly provides in-house seminars and advice to clients regarding health law, quality, risk management and bioethical issues, and business formation strategies. She is involved in several professional and nonprofit organizations, including the Louisiana State Bar Association, and serves on the American Diabetes Association Gulf Coast Region Community Leadership Board, as well as on the board for Girls on the Run New Orleans. She is an adjunct professor of law at Tulane Law School, where she teaches Bioethics. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she served as statewide litigation counsel for a national long-term acute care hospital provider, and managed and developed the medical and professional liability practice of a local law firm.

