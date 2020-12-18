Kathy Higgins's new book "Lo Que Hay Detrás de un Divorcio", a compendious account that delves into the notion of divorce and its impact on life

Kathy said this about her book: "Because your fairytale dream became your worst nightmare and you no longer know how to wake up from it, do not despair, there are always solutions for everything, it only depends on you, you are the one who has the power to change your situation. You are going through a very difficult situation in your marriage and you hesitate whether or not to divorce, or there is inevitably no other solution than divorce, or you find yourself confused by the quarantine that's making you feel that you can no longer bear your relationship, or now the decision to divorce has been made, or you are already going through a divorce process and this situation is very difficult or painful for you, or you simply just want to end it quickly, or in the best way possible when saying goodbye to your marriage, then this book is for you."

Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Higgins's new book "Lo Que Hay Detrás de un Divorcio" hopes to enlighten the readers of the idea of divorce as the final response to the growing issues in marriage and how it greatly affects those involved directly and indirectly.

Consumers who wish to understand the essence and consequences of divorce can purchase "Lo Que Hay Detrás de un Divorcio" in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

