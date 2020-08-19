kathy ireland Small Business Network Welcomes Laural Home to its Brand Portfolio

"Having followed Kathy's career over the years, I have watched a spectacular team being built. Kathy, having started with a pair of socks, built a billion-dollar empire, and who would not want to be part of that? At Laural Home we are delighted to team up with an incredibly well respected and forward-thinking team. Equipped with innovative marketing and superb partners, Kathy has that knack of tapping teams and products that can brighten, delight, and motivate people to think of the possibilities. kathy ireland® Small Business Network emboldens the entrepreneur with the resources they need to thrive."

"We are delighted to welcome Don, Florence (Tweel) and the entire Laural Home team to kiSBN. Laural Home designs can turn any living space into a home. Don and Florence understand the depth of the personal experience of decorating a home, like no one else. Each Laural Home décor accessory is custom-made and crafted with care in-house by an incredibly gifted team of graphic designers to ensure the best quality, and yet at a great value. We are truly pleased to offer our customers Laural Home's iconic, colorful, bold and heartwarming designs," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®).

kathy ireland® Small Business Network is a subsidiary of kiWW®.

About Laural Home:

Laural Home was founded on the premise of providing customers with the highest quality digitally printed textiles. Laural Home is a family company, led by husband and wife team, Don and Florence Tweel. Together they lead an incredibly talented and creative team of designers and account specialists who share their passion for curating unique experiences through art and home design.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) celebrates beautiful and powerful lifestyle solutions…. soluciones™. kiWW collections include fashion, fine jewelry, skincare, weddings, home, office, real estate, fintech, and more. kathy ireland® Worldwide is the 25th most powerful brand globally by License! Global Magazine.

SOURCE Laural Home

