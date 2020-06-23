kathy ireland® Worldwide and Trunkettes, LLC Make a Splash with New Collections for Swimwear

The Trunkettes relationship marks the first time the fashion icon and 3-time Sports Illustrated cover model, one of which is celebrated as the bestselling of all time, has teamed with a swimsuit brand also featured on the magazine's cover. "All of us at kiWW® are delighted to be working with Hilary and her team," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®. "It's been a very long time since our company's involvement in the fashion category of swimwear. Many industry leaders have asked for that brand extension, and their vision did not inspire us. After meaningful consultation with our team as well as our long-term partners, John and Marilyn Moretz, we met Hilary, who is a great leader and powerful inspiration to all of us. The irony of this agreement is that my work for Sports Illustrated would never have happened without the stewardship of the amazing Jule Campbell, a woman who took charge of the SI brand, and made it a global powerhouse. Working with Hilary, a greatly talented CEO, who understands, as a woman, the unique needs that we have in swimwear, definitely had an impact on our thinking. When Brian Nguyen introduced us all to Hilary ... the answer was yes! The company is amazing, the suits are spectacular, and Hilary is amazing as well."

"We could not have imagined a more ideal fit for a partnership than with Kathy. Her strength, confidence, and empowerment of women represent everything the Trunkettes® brand stands for," says Ms. Genga, Trunkettes' CEO and Chief Designer. "Today, Kathy has as many Forbes covers as she does Sports Illustrated. I am honored to work with Kathy, a woman who has inspired so many women - myself included."

kathy ireland® Worldwide is the 26th most powerful brand in the world, according to License Global magazine. This success supports the Millennium Development Goals - through which kiWW® and all of its brand partners work to reduce child mortality, eradicate poverty and hunger, promote gender equality, stop human trafficking and give back in numerous other ways to communities local and global. Trunkettes will back women's and minority initiatives as a key part of its kathy ireland® association.

About Trunkettes, LLC

Trunkettes® has appeared nationally on programs such as The TODAY Show, Entertainment Tonight, Fox Business News, The Talk, Hollywood Today, Extra and Hallmark's Home and Family. Publications such as Glamour, In Touch, The Huffington Post, The New York Post and The Chicago Tribune likewise have covered the company and its offerings. Trunkettes designs were also featured in several editions of the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, including one worn by Ashley Graham on the history-making 2016 cover.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

