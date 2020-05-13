kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands Health and Wellness Advocacy Through Partnership with Vertical Wellness™ for New Line of Innovative CBD Products

"We are ecstatic to work with Kathy Ireland and her incredibly creative executive team, to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to a diverse customer base from all walks of life," says Smoke Wallin , Chairman and CEO of Vertical Wellness , Inc™ . " kathy ireland ® Worldwide is one of the most powerful brands in the world, and adding Kathy to our advisory board and leadership brings Vertical Wellness™ a leader recognized as one of the most influential women in business globally. I look forward to learning from Kathy as she brings us her unique perspective and insights."

Wallin adds, "Building innovative brands to help consumers improve their access to natural health and wellness solutions is our mission. Kathy and the organization she built, kiWW®, epitomizes the values-based leadership I believe in and have aspired to my entire business career. It is ingrained in our company's culture. Aligning both of our organizations enables Vertical Wellness™ to achieve this mission on an even greater level. I can't think of a better time to invest in the future and look forward to working with Kathy and the whole team at kiWW® on this incredibly great endeavor."

Chef Andre Carthen, Brand Ambassador and Co-Founder for kiWW's Friday Nights and Sunday Dinner, also known as 'The Fit Chef,' Ms. Ireland and Jon Carrasco, EVP and Global Creative Director for kathy ireland® Worldwide will work with Mr. Wallin and his team on developing the products. Stephen Roseberry, President and CMO for kathy ireland® Worldwide, who leads and guides the company's marketing initiatives, will address the same responsibilities.

"We are honored and delighted for this astounding new partnership with Vertical Wellness™," says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, who is named among the top ten women's health advocates in America, according to UCLA. "We have long been invested in the CBD space, and we are so passionate about all the cutting-edge research and developments demonstrating the countless benefits on the health and wellness of people, as well as pets. Our new products are derived from the highest-quality Hemp plants, and are THC-free, providing the countless beneficial elements of the Hemp plant, without any psychotropic side-effects. Everything we have done at kathy ireland® Worldwide has led to this extraordinary moment."

Ms. Ireland adds, "Smoke's knowledge and expertise in the Hemp industry is at the forefront of the industry – from cultivation and sourcing of Hemp seeds to product development and more, Smoke and his team's brilliant background is second to none. Just as importantly, Smoke and his team represent the core values and ethics that our company strives for in our partnerships. Both of our companies share the same passion in bringing our customers the most state-of-the-art, innovative CBD products to improve quality of life, as well as a shared dedication of improving the human condition around the world through philanthropic initiatives." kathy ireland® Worldwide is committed to social responsibility with every partner, client and licensee supporting its Millennium Development Goals. As part of the partnership, Vertical Wellness will be supporting two of these goals – Bringing opportunities of financial stability and healthcare to American veterans and their families; and ensuring environmental sustainability.

The new kathy ireland® CBD products will be available for purchase in late 2020 through various online stores and local and national retail locations.

About Vertical Wellness™

Vertical Wellness is a leading multi-national vertically integrated health and wellness company with a focus on natural Hemp cannabinoid solutions. Vertical Wellness (VWEL) has operations in California and Kentucky and cultivated over 1,800 acres of hemp on partner farms in 2019. VWEL is led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, fashion, healthcare, and medical industries. Our mission is help people by bringing the most innovative and effective portfolio of CBD and healthy brands to the market. VWEL Services™ leverages our extensive investment and team knowledge by helping the entire industry with strategic, financial, brand, sales and processing solutions. Initial VWEL brands launching include Taos™, Lap Dog™, Par5™, Halogenix™, Wingra Farms™, Neutrate™, USMCC™, and Hemp-Moji™ with others to follow.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

SOURCE Vertical Wellness