kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands Partnership with Leading Home Textiles Manufacturer and Distributor Trade Linker International

"We are thrilled to expand our kathy ireland® bedding line to incorporate bedding sets, plush and cotton blankets, and throws," said Arslan Ashraf, vice President of Trade Linker Int'l. "Our partnership with Kathy and her incredible team at kiWW® has been a strong and successful one since the beginning. The partnership between Trade Linker Int'l and kathy ireland ® Worldwide (kiWW®) is a strong collaboration that will continue to impact the bedding industry in the future."

"It is a great joy to announce the extension of our relationship with Trade Linker, which now includes linen for our Chef Andre Sunday Dinner brand, our Andre Carthen Friday Night brand and Tommy Meharey's powerful MIVI which is gaining significant traction in the licensing community. The team at Trade Linker grew out of our exhibition at Licensing Expo and Tommy Meharey, who is our youngest Board Member, has proven himself as an extraordinary student of Jon Carrasco's creative genius. To experience Tommy and Andre absorb the DNA of brand building and deliver that to Trade Linker, is very exciting. Our business with Trade Linker continues to grow and we have belief in their ability to bring beautiful products and even greater retail placement to our mutual projects," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide which owns the Sunday Dinner, Friday Night and MIVI brands through the kiWW® subsidiary, Sterling Winters Company (SWC).

Ms. Ireland, who serves as a Board Member for the NFLPA, is one of the 18 most influential women in licensing according to License Global Magazine; is one of the most successful leaders in the last 25 years of the Furniture Industry according to Furniture Today; is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion according to WWD, and is the world's most successful model / mogul according to Harper's Bazaar. kathy ireland® Worldwide, is ranked as the 27th largest brand in the world as of 2018 by License Global Magazine. Ms. Ireland's philanthropy includes serving as ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Founding Ambassador for the Dream Foundation, Ambassador at large for the YWCA GLA, which is cohesive with her support of opening neonatal intensive care units throughout America. Ms. Ireland serves in leadership roles for the National Parent Teacher Association, and is a co-founder of multiple educational facilities, including Providence in California, as well as schools in Haiti and Israel. Ms. Ireland is a strong and vocal supporter of Israel and her public speeches occur throughout the world. Ms. Ireland was the key note speaker at Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 28, 2019. https://probeauty.org/cpna/.

Tommy Meharey and Andre Carthen said, "Serving beside Kathy and Jon as we build world class brands, which connect with customers at every special moment in their lives, is an extraordinary experience. From linens to furniture, from resorts to weddings, from diamonds to eyewear, fashion, luxury real estate and affordable housing are all significant programs in our portfolio. Many of our partners have been with us for decades including, John and Marilyn Moretz in socks and leg wear, and Pacific Coast Lighting, America's largest lighting company." Meharey, Vice President as well Board Member of kiWW®, said that the next brand being developed at kathy ireland Worldwide is Pool Man More (PMM™), "which will celebrate the mature vision of the contemporary evolution of men who love water and the women who love us."

The new kathy ireland® bedding and blankets line will be introduced in the near future as initial production is already underway. The line will also feature popular plush weighted blankets for the holiday season as well plush flannel blankets and throws, and comforter sets to suit every bedroom. Trade Linker Int'l will feature these new items in their 230 Fifth Avenue New York showroom.

About Trade Linker International, Inc.:

Founded in 1996, Trade Linker is one of the largest distributors of home textiles in the world. In addition to the New York showroom, Trade Linker has facilities throughout China, India, and Pakistan to develop new products. With its 100,000 square feet distribution center in New Jersey, Trade Linker is able to stock inventory and distribute it when needed to major retailers & e-commerce. Trade Linker cater to over 400+ retailers in the United States and overseas including South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

While our company has grown significantly through the years, our core values of serving our customers both ethically and responsibly has remained the same.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

