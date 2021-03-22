kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with the Trident Group

"As part of our ongoing growth strategy, we began looking for a strong, recognizable brand for the US, which would also have application in other countries where we enjoy a strong presence. kathy ireland ® Worldwide was the perfect opportunity for us, as both our companies' missions were quite similar. Above and beyond our joint commitment to quality, we share a passion for the ethical treatment of people, the environment, and sustainable manufacturing initiatives," says Mr. Kambak. "I have known Kathy and the team at kiWW ® for many years, having had the privilege of working with them earlier in my career. I have always found them to be insightful, collaborative, creative, brilliant at marketing, and focused on building sustainable businesses together. Trident is known not only as one of the world's largest home textiles manufacturers, but also one of the most innovative manufacturers in the arena, and this is going to be a very exciting partnership," added Kambak.

"We are delighted for this new collaboration with Trident and the opportunity to work with Jeff again," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, listed as the 26th most powerful global brand by License Global magazine. "Trident's mission of bringing high quality products to market, while strictly adhering to its strong commitment of bettering the human condition around the world through ethical and sustainable practices, very much aligns with kiWW's core values. We look forward to bringing our customers these lush and beautiful products," adds Ms. Ireland.

"We are delighted to Partner with the spectacular team at Trident, as we expand the textiles business unit at kathy ireland® Home. Our growth in the residential sector is exciting and Trident will make a powerful difference and give us a very specific worldwide advantage in kathy ireland® Home products for all of our retailers and our individual clients, who purchase and make the success of kathy ireland® Worldwide possible every day," said Jon Carrasco, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Creative Director, kathy ireland® Wordwide and Stephen Roseberry, President and CMO kathy ireland® Worldwide, respectively.

John and Marilyn Moretz of Moretz Marketing in North Carolina, Rocco Ingemi, Executive Vice President, Fashion and Fine Jewelry, kathy ireland® Worldwide; Larry Childers, Team Operations Vice President, kathy ireland® Worldwide; and Tommy Meharey, kiWW® Board Member and Vice President, are actively responsible for and co-managing the partnership.

The new kathy ireland® Home collection from Trident will be available for purchase later this year.

About The Trident Group

Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals manufacturer with Captive Power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in Home Textiles globally. Trident's towel, yarn, bed sheet and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization has been accorded with multiple national and international awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by

License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

SOURCE Trident Limited