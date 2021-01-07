Kathy O'Brien Joins ZO® Skin Health's Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZO® Skin Health, a premium California-based skincare brand sold internationally through physicians and skincare professionals, announced today that industry expert Kathy O'Brien will be joining its board of directors. This comes after the recent acquisition of a majority stake in the business last October by funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

Ms. O'Brien is an experienced consumer marketing executive. She served from 1984 to September 2018 in roles of increasing responsibility at Unilever PLC., a global consumer goods company. At Unilever, she most recently served as Vice President/General Manager, Skin & Marketing Services, and was a member of the North America Leadership Team. Ms. O'Brien has been a member of the Board of Directors of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc., a publicly traded healthcare technology company, since November 2018 and has been a member of the Board of Trustees of Lehigh Valley Health Network, a healthcare network, since June 2017. She also joined the Board of Directors at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceuticals company, in 2019.

Ms. O'Brien brings decades of experience and recognition in the consumer marketing field to the board of ZO® Skin Health, including digital and social media, focusing on women's personal care products. She led programs for Unilever that helped Dove, its leading personal wash brand in the United States, reach 8 million girls with self-esteem programming. Ms. O'Brien also brings her vast experience in leadership, building brand equity and executing brand activation.

On her new role on the board, Ms. O'Brien shared, "I've thoroughly enjoyed seeing ZO® Skin Health grow from its infancy to the esteemed medical-grade skincare company it is today, and look forward to helping the company elevate further and drive its mission of providing broad access to healthy skincare products."

"As an award-winning and innovative industry leader, we're thrilled to have Kathy on board as we continue to grow our global brand," said Mark Williams, President and CEO of ZO® Skin Health. "She's exemplified true leadership in her roles to-date, and we're excited to learn and benefit from these experiences."

"Kathy's depth of experience at Unilever and her passion for delivering market leading products to consumers will be incredibly valuable for ZO® Skin Health, particularly as we continue executing on the company's long-term growth strategy," said Blackstone Senior Managing Directors Todd Hirsch and Ram Jagannath.

Founded in 2007 by world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi, the company continues to support their mission of providing healthy skin for all, regardless of age, ethnicity, unique skin condition or skin type, while utilizing the power of science to help pave the way for breakthrough in skincare.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About ZO® Skin Health

ZO® Skin Health develops and delivers innovative skincare solutions that optimize skin health based on the latest advances in skin therapy technologies, unique delivery systems, bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations. By providing comprehensive skincare programs for physicians and their patients, ZO® bridges the gap between therapeutic treatments and daily care, allowing patients to experience continuously healthy skin regardless of their age, ethnicity or unique skin condition. For more information, please visit www.zoskinhealth.com.

SOURCE ZO® Skin Health

Related Links

https://zoskinhealth.com

