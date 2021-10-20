Katie Couric and Whitney Port to Speak at the 2021 HeyMama Summit

The HeyMama Summit, powered by Lincoln, will feature Katie Couric and Whitney Port discussing how moms can make money. Tweet this

"We've all felt, to varying degrees, the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," Penny Goffman, CEO of HeyMama, said. "At HeyMama, we have also seen the creativity, perseverance, and resiliency of working moms, who are finding new and innovative ways to maintain and even grow their finances during this time. Now, arguably more than ever, it is the perfect moment to talk about money openly, honestly, and in a community of like-minded people who are willing to mentor, share, and support entrepreneurial and working moms as they set and reach their career goals."

An estimated 300,000 women left the workforce in September, 2021 — one of the largest dropoffs of women from the labor force since the pandemic began. As a result of Covid-19, moms cut their work hours four times more than fathers, and while more and more people are returning to work, millions of women have not due to a lack of childcare access and a lingering unequal division of labor inside the home.

You can find a list of HeyMama Summit speakers and the two-day schedule at https://hopin.com/events/heymamasummit2021/registration. If you are a member of the press and would like to attend the event or any of the fireside chats and panel discussions, please email [email protected].

HeyMama is the largest and fastest growing private, online community of working and entrepreneurial moms in the country, dedicated to providing support, information, relationships, and solidarity with all working moms. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

