Katie O'Shea, MS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NAMPA, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katie O'Shea, MS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted EMDR Psychotherapist for her decades of practice and research into EMDR therapy.

As a practicing psychotherapist for nearly 45 years, Ms. O'Shea is a pioneer in the field of therapeutic Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). She believes that EMDR is the most efficient and empowering therapy, and is continually amazed by the potential for recovery.

Before EMDR, Ms. O'Shea primarily utilized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. With EMDR, patients can accelerate the processing of emotions associated with trauma, without asking people to revisit their trauma or repeatedly rehearse changes in their thinking. She is inspired by clients who respond well to treatment and see the potential for positive change.

Ms. O'Shea is an expert in EMDR, mental health, and whole life review processes. To spread the benefits of EMDR treatment, Ms. O'Shea holds training workshops for EMDR professionals about "Reconnecting the Self: Reprocessing Early Trauma and Neglect Held in Implicit Memory." She currently runs her own Psychotherapy EMDR service, We Power, where she provides consultations for 1.5-6 hours daily for 2-5 days as needed.

She received her B.S. in Psychology in 1968 and her M.S. in Experimental Psychology in 1972 from Idaho State University.

Her philosophy is to "focus, activate, and notice" in order to unite who we are and what we are. She is a strong advocate for civil rights.

She would like to dedicate this recognition In Memoriam of Francine Shapiro, originator of EMDR; In Memoriam of A.J. Popky, addiction specialist; and to her Godson, Stephen Ammann, thanking him for his continuing love and support.

