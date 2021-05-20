Katten Boosts Rankings in Chambers USA 2021

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that 67 attorneys were named to the 2021 edition of the Chambers USA guide. The firm also received recognition as a leader in 31 practice areas.

Katten's highest rankings were in the categories of Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Healthcare, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, Real Estate and Real Estate: Finance. Nine attorneys received the highest individual rankings possible in their respective fields: Michael R. Callahan (Healthcare), Christopher DiAngelo (Capital Markets: Securitisation), Lisa Atlas Genecov (Healthcare), J. Hayden Harrell (Real Estate: Finance), Anna-Liza B. Harris (Capital Markets: Securitization - Tax), Daniel S. Huffenus (Real Estate: Finance), Alvin Katz (Real Estate), Floyd A. Mandell (Intellectual Property) and Laura Keidan Martin (Healthcare).

The firm received new national rankings in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Healthcare and Hedge Funds. It also maintained its national rankings in the following categories: Banking & Finance, Capital Markets: Securitization: ABS, Capital Markets: Securitization: RMBS, Derivatives, Real Estate, Sports Law, Startups & Emerging Companies and Transportation: Aviation: Finance.

In addition, the firm was recognized in the following areas: Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, Corporate/M&A, Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property: Litigation, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Securities, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, Media & Entertainment: Litigation, Real Estate: Finance, Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance, and Tax.

Additionally, the firm had 11 attorneys debut in this year's guide: Kristin J. Achterhof (Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets), Stephen B. Esko (Capital Markets: Securitization - CMBS), Valentina Famparska (Tax), Mark R. Grossmann (Corporate/M&A: Private Equity), Carl E. Kennedy (Derivatives), Brandon N. McCarthy (Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations), Stuart M. Richter (Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance - Litigation), Neil G. Shelton (Banking & Finance), Kimberly T. Smith (Corporate/M&A: Private Equity), Joseph Topolski (Capital Markets: Securitization: ABS) and Jason M. Vismantas (Real Estate).

The Katten attorneys individually recognized are:

Banking & Finance – Michael A. Jacobson , Derek F. Ladgenski , Scott E. Lyons , Neil G. Shelton , Stuart P. Shulruff , Jennifer I. Wolfe

, , , , , Bankruptcy/Restructuring – Craig A. Barbarosh , William B. Freeman , Peter P. Knight , John E. Mitchell , Steven J. Reisman , Peter A. Siddiqui

, , , , , Capital Markets: Securitization – Chris DiAngelo (ABS; RMBS), Stephen B. Esko (CMBS), Anna-Liza B. Harris (Tax), Howard Schickler (ABS), Joseph P. Topolski (ABS)

(ABS; RMBS), (CMBS), (Tax), (ABS), (ABS) Corporate/M&A – Mark R. Grossmann (Private Equity), Kenneth W. Miller (Private Equity), Kimberly T. Smith (Private Equity), Mark S. Solomon , Walter S. Weinberg (Private Equity)

(Private Equity), (Private Equity), (Private Equity), , (Private Equity) Derivatives – Gary DeWaal (Derivatives; Derivatives: Mainly Regulatory), Kevin M. Foley (Derivatives; Derivatives: Mainly Regulatory), Carl E. Kennedy (Derivatives)

(Derivatives; Derivatives: Mainly Regulatory), (Derivatives; Derivatives: Mainly Regulatory), (Derivatives) Environment: Litigation – Nancy J. Rich

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Litigation) – Stuart M. Richter

Healthcare – Michelle Apodaca , Michael R. Callahan , W. Kenneth Davis, Jr. , Lisa Atlas Genecov , D. Louis Glaser , Laura Keidan Martin , Cheryl Camin Murray , Joseph V. Willey , Kenya S. Woodruff

, , W. , , D. , , , , Hedge Funds – Henry Bregstein , Allison C. Yacker

, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets – Floyd A. Mandell, Kristin J. Achterhof

Litigation: Securities – Michael J. Diver, Bruce G. Vanyo

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations – Brandon McCarthy, Scott Resnik, Gil M. Soffer, Sheldon T. Zenner

Media and Entertainment – David Halberstadter (Litigation), Michael S. Hobel (Transactional), Joel R. Weiner (Litigation)

Real Estate – Frank E. Arado (Finance), David R. Dlugie, J. Hayden Harrell (Finance), Daniel S. Huffenus (Finance), Alvin Katz, Kenneth G. Lore, Mark C. Simon, Jason M. Vismantas

Sports Law – Adam R. Klein

Startups & Emerging Companies – Matthew S. Brown, Jeffrey R. Patt

Tax – Valentina Famparska, Saul E. Rudo

Transportation Aviation: Finance – Timothy J. Lynes

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

