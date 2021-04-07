Katten Brings On Top New York Corporate Attorney

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger J. Griesmeyer has joined Katten as a partner in its New York Corporate practice. Recognized among the city's top dealmakers to watch, he focuses on sophisticated and cross-border transactions in several industries, including health care, pharma, technology and fintech, among others.

"Our clients expect experienced, laser-focused counsel who can jump in and help meet business needs creatively and efficiently. Roger is that kind of attorney," said Mark Grossmann, global chair of the Katten Corporate practice. "He is a talented, experienced lawyer whose knowledgeable, pragmatic approach will broaden the already expansive client services we provide. We're very fortunate to have him on our team."

Griesmeyer advises a variety of clients, including private equity and venture capital funds, companies and other interested parties on their acquisition, investment and disposition strategies. He guides boards of directors, special committees and investors on growth strategy, special situations and other corporate governance issues.

Most recently, Griesmeyer led acquisitions and dispositions of intellectual property and research facilities for one of the largest oncology research and treatment institutions in the world. Griesmeyer is an adjunct corporate drafting professor at Brooklyn Law School and a member of its Alumni Board.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

