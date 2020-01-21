Katten Earns Top Marks for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

The corporate index evaluates companies in five categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

The results showcase how companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the United States, but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square."

In addition to non-discrimination workplace protections, Katten offers benefits, including health care, leave and other assistance that extend to same-sex spouses and domestic partners as well as transgender individuals.

Katten's LGBT Coalition helps the firm foster an inclusive environment for attorneys and business professionals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender by providing educational and business opportunities. The firm supports organizations that work toward equal rights for LGBTQ individuals and families in broader communities.

On a pro bono basis, Katten has represented LGBTQ individuals seeking asylum, fleeing persecution in the United States and abroad, and generally facing discrimination. Katten has sponsored the Equality Illinois Gala and the Lavender Law Conference and Career Fair, which last year coincided with the firm's biennial LGBT Attorney Retreat. Further, Katten has provided financial support to the LGBT Bar Association of Los Angeles and the LGBT Bar Association Foundation of Greater New York.

"Inclusive policies, activities and initiatives at Katten that promote equality and support diversity strengthen the firm and uplift the LGBTQ community, making Katten a place where people want to work and where clients want to do business," said partner Peter Ballance, co-chair of Katten's LGBT Coalition.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

