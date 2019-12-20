Katten Gives Back During the Holidays
Dec 20, 2019, 10:17 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that it partnered with community organizations in cities where the firm has offices across the United States and in the UK to spread goodwill and holiday cheer this year.
"At Katten, we care deeply about the communities where we live and work, so we are particularly attentive to needs in those areas during this season of giving," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "Through their generosity, our attorneys and business professionals once again have demonstrated true compassion for the less fortunate."
This winter, Katten extended a helping hand through a variety of efforts, including:
- Adopting two military families in the Charlotte area through the Patriot Military Family Foundation in conjunction with the North Carolina National Guard, American Red Cross, Gold Star Mothers and others. The firm purchased gift cards to cover the costs of the families' groceries, gas, gifts and other needs.
- Gifting more than 1,200 books to 600 individual Chicago students enrolled at the Chicago Public Schools' Jose de Diego Community Academy; collecting new and gently used winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves, boots and baby clothes to donate to the homeless in partnership with The Kindness Campaign; and raising money for the Toys for Tots and Christmas Without Cancer, a nonprofit organization that provides holiday gifts as well as basic necessities to local families that are stricken with cancer.
- Teaming up with The Elf Society in Dallas by collecting more than 400 toys for children between the ages of 2 and 12. The toys are distributed at an annual event where low-income and homeless families also are provided with toiletries, groceries and dinner.
- Raising money by wearing festive holiday sweaters in London on Christmas Jumper Day, an event held on December 13 and created by the Save the Children charity as an annual fundraiser. Katten made an additional financial contribution to that humanitarian organization.
- Collecting donations of new gifts for children and providing toiletries and other necessities for women in the Los Angeles area to be distributed by Friends & Helpers, an organization that assists domestic violence victims.
- Partnering with Women in Need, the largest provider of shelter for homeless families in New York City, to buy and wrap gifts for 100 children; and hosting a coat drive in partnership with New York Cares, the largest volunteer network in New York City, to help the homeless and other low-income residents.
- Sponsoring the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, which helps families struggling financially, and purchasing holiday gifts to be distributed to children in Washington, DC; collecting gently used winter items to be delivered to more than 50 nearby homeless service providers; and decorating a community elementary school with a Winter Wonderland theme for the students.
Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai.
Contact:
Jackie Heard
+1.312.902.5450
Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman
+1.312.577.8371
