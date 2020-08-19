Katten Named Among Top Three Best Performing Law Firms for ANDA Litigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm ranked as a Hatch-Waxman litigation leader in six categories in the 2020 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Litigation Intelligence Report released by intellectual property analytics company Patexia.

Katten ranked amongst top law firms in the following categories:

Top 3 in Best Performing Law Firms representing Defendants

Top 10 in Best Performing Law Firms overall (representing Defendants or Plaintiffs)

Top 10 in Top 100 Most Active Law Firms representing Defendants

Top 10 in Top 100 Most Active Law Firms overall (representing Defendants or Plaintiffs)

Top 20 in Best Performing Law Firms representing Plaintiffs

Top 25 in Top 100 Most Active Law Firms representing Plaintiffs

Deepro R. Mukerjee, national co-chair of Katten's Patent Litigation practice and a member of the firm's Board of Directors, explained that "Katten is steeped in intellectual property litigation with a strong focus on the pharmaceutical patent arena where we serve as lead trial counsel for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This report demonstrates Katten's successful leadership in this market and validates the growing impact of Hatch-Waxman and ANDA cases across the legal community."

Five Katten Patent Litigation attorneys were individually ranked as top ANDA litigators. Featured in the report along with Mukerjee are partners Dr. Jitendra "Jitty" Malik and Lance A. Soderstrom. Associates Alissa M. Pacchioli and Joseph M. Janusz are also ranked. They were each named individually in the following categories:

Best Performing ANDA Attorneys overall (representing Plaintiffs or Defendants)

Best Performing ANDA Attorneys representing Defendants

Best Performing ANDA Attorneys representing Plaintiffs

Top 100 Most Active ANDA Attorneys overall (representing Plaintiffs and Defendants)

Top 100 Most Active ANDA Attorneys representing Defendants

The 2020 ANDA Litigation Intelligence Report is the first Patexia report based on the activity and performance of attorneys and law firms for Hatch-Waxman litigation. Researchers analyzed the outcome of 976 ANDA cases filed by pharmaceutical companies from June 1, 2017, through June 1, 2020. Patexia is the largest network for intellectual property professionals with over 100,000 attorney profiles.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten

Related Links

http://katten.com

