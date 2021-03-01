Katten Named Best Law Firm During HFM US Quant Awards 2021

"We are thoroughly pleased to receive this distinction because it recognizes our standing as a national leader and acknowledges that our attorneys represent some of the largest quant and algorithmic trading firms anywhere in the world," said Lance Zinman, Global Chair of Katten's Financial Markets and Funds practice. "This award underscores that our interdisciplinary team understands the full spectrum of factors that affect these businesses from the competition for technology and talent and the importance of intellectual property protection and data security to all of the global regulations that govern the industry."

Katten was acknowledged for its long history of providing top-of-class and business-savvy counsel to scores of asset managers, the largest quant funds, most of the industry's major proprietary trading firms, including early pioneers of these strategies, and other market participants deploying them.

"This recognition salutes our extraordinary team, which consistently serves as both legal counsel and commercial advisors to the full panoply of clients — from early stage ventures — to proprietary trading firms — to the largest asset managers in the world, helping them achieve their business goals in all market environments, including and particularly throughout these challenging times," said Wendy E. Cohen, partner and co-chair of Katten's Investment Management and Funds practice, part of the Financial Markets and Funds group.

Allison Yacker, partner and co-chair of the Investment Management and Funds practice, added: "Our integrated, 360-degree approach allows us to provide customized counsel and promptly develop commercially practical solutions. In the last year alone, we advised numerous clients through extreme market pressure, fund liquidations and opportunistic trading, to name just some of the issues we are well-equipped to address."

Katten last year was named top onshore law firm for start-ups at the HFM US Services Awards 2020 and shortlisted in the "Best Onshore Law Firm" and "Best Advisory Firm – Regulation & Compliance" categories. On March 4, the firm will kick off a four-part webinar series, "What You Need to Know About Creating a Quantitative Asset Manager."

