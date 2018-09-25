Katten Participates in Ford's Global Day of Service

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today that firm attorneys will be volunteering their time to support community organizations in Washington, DC and New York as part of the Global Day of Service, a worldwide initiative spearheaded by Ford Motor Company's Legal Alliance for Women (LAW), the company's professional organization focused on women in the legal practice.

Katten is among more than 90 law firms around the world partnering with LAW to perform a day of community service on Thursday as a collective effort to give back to the communities where Ford's and participating law firms' employees live and work. The coordinated LAW global effort is intended to help community organizations that are assisting women and girls through educational, empowerment and support programs.

"We are honored that Ford, a valued client, invited Katten to be part of its inaugural effort to increase volunteerism. Katten has long maintained a commitment to helping individuals who cannot afford legal services through the firm's pro bono efforts and is dedicated to contributing in any way we can to give back to local communities throughout the year," said Anna-Liza Harris, co-head of Katten's Structured Finance and Securitization practice.

In Washington, DC, Katten attorneys will sort clothing donations at Bread for the City, a pro bono client of the firm and a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing, medical care and legal and social services, including a Women Empowered wellness program, to low-income residents to help reduce the burden of poverty.

In New York, Katten lawyers will participate in a legal clinic, offering legal help to low-income entrepreneurs looking to create start-ups in the food industry through Start Small Think Big, a nonprofit organization that provides pro bono legal, financial and marketing support to help ensure business success. About 98 percent of the businesses served are minority or women owned.

"Through this day of service, we are aiming to marshal the collective efforts of our partners in the legal profession around world to give back to the community," said Beth Rose, assistant general counsel at Ford Motor Company and chairperson of Ford's Legal Alliance for Women. "The passion we share in advocating for and serving our communities extends beyond this one day. It is part of who we are as individuals and drives our community service year round."

