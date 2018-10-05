Katten Supports Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today its sponsorship of several events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October and its efforts throughout the year to benefit groups raising awareness of domestic violence and providing services to survivors.

"Many attorneys at Katten volunteer their time and offer their legal talents to help domestic violence survivors obtain orders of protection in court," said Katten partner Paige Barr Tinkham, president of the board of directors for Chicago's Domestic Violence Legal Clinic, which assists low-income individuals in Cook County with free civil legal assistance. "We strive to do everything we can to help individuals and families stop living in fear and find safety and stability."

"Katten also works with local nonprofit organizations to raise funds and sponsor events to cover operational costs so donations can go directly toward programs and services aimed at breaking the cycle of violence and helping victims escape abusive relationships," Tinkham said.

This month, Katten hosted a trivia night fundraiser in Chicago to benefit the Domestic Violence Legal Clinic. The firm regularly hosts board meetings and trainings for volunteer attorneys who provide legal representation through the clinic.

In Charlotte, the firm sponsored the Safe Alliance annual partners breakfast, that organization's biggest annual fundraiser. The event is held in October to promote a culture of safety and to raise funds for programming. Katten partner Becky Lindahl serves on the board of directors for Safe Alliance, which staffs 24-hour crisis hotlines, provides shelter and counseling for survivors, and facilitates support groups in addition to offering legal representation by pro bono attorneys.

In California earlier this year, Katten made a monetary contribution and sponsored the Family Violence Appellate Project's annual attorney battle-of-the-bands fundraiser. That nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence and their children by appealing trial court decisions on their behalf for free. Katten associate Charlotte Wasserstein, based in the firm's Los Angeles – Century City office, is secretary of the board of directors for the legal aid nonprofit.

In New York, Katten is a supporter of Sanctuary for Families, a service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and related forms of gender violence.

In Washington, DC, Katten sponsored the Keep DC SAFE annual gala this month to increase awareness about the impact of domestic violence, recognize and honor the contributions of community partners and raise funds for services the group provides to survivors. Attorneys at Katten are also advising and representing DC SAFE (Survivors and Advocates For Empowerment, Inc.) in the financing, land acquisition and development of a project that will house offices and counseling space and operate as a short-term emergency shelter for individuals and families escaping domestic violence.

"Domestic violence is a prevalent problem. Katten's pro bono service and financial support greatly help these organizations — our partners — call attention to this issue, educate others, and most importantly, empower survivors by providing the safety and resources needed to give them an opportunity to escape abusive and violent relationships," said John Muir, Katten partner and board member of DC SAFE.

Statistics show that one in four women and one in nine men in the United States have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime and reported negative impacts such as injury, fear, concern for safety and needing services, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

