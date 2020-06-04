Katy Internal Medicine Associates, LLP Now Offering Enhanced Medical Support through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Katy Internal Medicine Associates, LLP (KIMA) will now be offering CCP's Hybrid Choice ™, a unique healthcare program that allows patients the option to purchase a more personal form of medical care that puts patients first.

The physicians at KIMA, Dr. M. John Chung, Dr. Viswanath Kalapatapu, Dr. Venessa Tan, Dr. Roger Campana, and Dr. Mukesh Mehta, believe their Hybrid Choice Concierge Program will allow for a more comprehensive and service-oriented approach to medical care, emphasizing physician availability, medical advocacy and a strong and personal doctor/patient relationship.

"Perhaps now, more than ever before, our patients--especially our senior patients--want to feel comfortable knowing they can reach their doctor when they need to, they won't have to visit an urgent care center or call a 1-800 number for telehealth. The doctor they know and trust will be able to talk to them and care for them," says Dr. Kalapatapu.

Membership benefits include : longer appointment windows so that patients can take as much time as they need, same-day/next-day appointments, medical advocacy with other health providers and insurance plans, little-to-no wait times, and after-hours contact information so that patients can reach their personal physician directly. The program also includes a comprehensive annual examination with screenings that go beyond what can be offered in a traditional physical.

Katy Internal Medicine Associates, LLP, located at 1331 West Grand Parkway North, Suite 230 in Katy, Texas, 77493, specializes in geriatric and adult care. Since 1981, they have served the community as the premier adult internal medicine treatment resource. Because they have a large geriatric practice, offering the option of concierge care to patients seemed important. "For more than 30 years, we have emphasized patient care and support at our practice," says Dr. Tan. "The current healthcare crisis has left many of our patients feeling more vulnerable than before. We are proud to offer the Concierge Choice program so that they, and even their adult children whom they may be isolated from, have peace of mind knowing we are just a phone call away."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee, with pricing dependent on the program elements offered by each doctor. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5565.

About Katy Internal Medicine Associates, LLP

Founded in 1981, Katy Internal Medicine Associates, LLP, is a privately owned medical practice specializing in adult and geriatric patients. Recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, they focus on the highest level of patient care and service. Services include all of the broad range of internal medicine treatment and support.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

Related Links

http://www.choice.md

