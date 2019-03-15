Kaufman Hall Introduces Axiom MVP Award and Announces Inaugural Recipients at Performance Management Summit 2019

PHOENIX, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data, and management consulting services, announced at its annual Performance Management Summit this week, the recipients of the Axiom Most Valuable Performer (MVP) award.

The Axiom MVP award recognizes top-performing healthcare, financial and higher education clients who achieve transformative outcomes that make a positive impact on their communities and provide exceptional value to their patients, customers and students.

Recipients from each organization were honored among peers during Kaufman Hall's Performance Management Summit 2019, held March 10-13, at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, Ariz.

The recipients of the Axiom MVP awards include:

Ascension Dedicated to spiritually centered, holistic care that sustains and improves the health of individuals and communities, Ascension is the world's largest faith-based healthcare system, with more than 2,600 sites of care and 151 hospitals.

Lake City Bank Providing highly personalized and client-driven community banking services, Lake City Bank is the third oldest state-chartered bank in Indiana with 50 locations and total assets of $4.8 billion .

with 50 locations and total assets of . University of Alabama at Birmingham One university inspiring and empowering the creation of knowledge that changes the world, UAB is home to more than 21,000 active students and responsible for creating $7.15 billion in annual economic impact.

"We are thrilled to recognize the efforts of our 2019 Axiom MVPs who have elevated the performance of their organizations and institutions," said Kermit Randa, chief executive officer of Kaufman Hall Software. "We are honored to play a part in their success and remain committed to delivering innovative software and services that improve organizational performance and help our clients fulfill their missions."

Kaufman Hall's Axiom software suite provides sophisticated and flexible performance management and data analytics solutions that empower finance professionals to optimize financial, operational, and clinical performance.

"Our team is extremely excited to be named as a recipient of the Axiom MVP award," said Stephanie Mullins, UAB chief financial officer. "Every day we focus on our university's mission to forge the future, and Kaufman Hall is a partner in that work. The Axiom MVP award recognizes our successful efforts to provide a better experience for our students, in a time of industry disruption. Receiving this recognition from Kaufman Hall, a respected industry voice, is highly valued by our team."

Performance Management Summit 2019 brought together more than 500 finance leaders from some of the nation's most valued industries – including healthcare, finance, and higher education – to network and share best practices. The conference featured more than 60 unique learning sessions conducted by industry and product experts, including keynote speaker and best-selling author, Nicholas Webb. These training sessions provided Kaufman Hall clients the opportunity to learn on how to best leverage the power of the Axiom technology and data analytics tools.

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Software Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Axiom Clinical Analytics empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

