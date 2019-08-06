Kaufman Hall Named a Top 20 Innovator in EdTech by Technology Innovators Magazine

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and management consulting services, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Innovators in EdTech in 2019 by Technology Innovators Magazine.

Technology Innovators' Subject Matter Experts team recognizes companies across industries based on their technological expertise, advanced products and services, and strength in adapting to the digital age. For the magazine's 2019 education edition, Kaufman Hall's Axiom Higher Education Suite was recognized as an intuitive, flexible, and powerful budgeting and planning platform for improving higher education financial sustainability.

"Kaufman Hall takes a unique digital approach to help colleges and universities make better financial decisions," said Adam Rubens, managing editor of Technology Innovators. "It combines in-depth higher education expertise with industry-leading technology and planning solutions to address the complex organizational needs of today's institutions. We are honored to award the firm the recognition of 'Top 20 Innovators in EdTech 2019.'"

Kaufman Hall's Axiom Higher Education Suite is designed to optimize enterprise performance management and supports a variety of planning needs for colleges and universities of all sizes. The suite includes solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics, capital planning, tuition planning, labor planning, and grants planning on a single, integrated, cloud-based software platform. The Axiom Higher Education Suite empowers finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top 20 Innovator in education technology by Technology Innovators Magazine," said Kermit Randa, chief executive officer of Kaufman Hall Software. "We are proud that more and more universities are recognizing the value of our Axiom platform for financial planning and budgeting. By enabling colleges and universities to efficiently assess the viability of financial plans and initiatives, Axiom helps improve financial performance and secure a brighter future for higher education."

The Axiom Higher Education Suite continues to gain adoption from higher education institutions that seek to bolster their financial management.

"The University of North Texas Health Science Center used to rely on spreadsheets for budgeting," said Margaret Ambuehl, financial systems director, University of North Texas Science Center. "We needed a solution that enabled us to complete a whole budget on the internet, and generate operational and financial reports. We wanted all the information in one place, and we wanted it all to be browser-based. Axiom provided the most comprehensive set of tools and capabilities."

