Kaufman Legal Group Shareholder Stacey Shin Among Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Election and campaign finance law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Shareholder Stacey J. Shin has been selected as an honoree in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The Journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes "during this challenging time battling the coronavirus, we are relying on our trusted advisers more than ever. In times of uncertainty, lawyers . . . are particularly needed to help our businesses respond and react to issues at hand."

"Stacey is well-regarded in the political and legal communities as a leader in the field," said Stephen J. Kaufman, Managing Shareholder of Kaufman Legal Group. "She continually demonstrates her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategic advice and service. We are excited to also celebrate her today."

Shin advises candidates, officeholders, labor unions, ballot measure committees, major donors, non-profits and other political organizations on compliance with federal, state and local campaign finance, election and governmental ethics laws. She also counsels lobbying organizations and lobbying firms on compliance with lobbying laws.

Prior to joining Kaufman Legal Group, Shin served as Legal Counsel to then-Chairman Steven T. Walther of the Federal Election Commission. The publication cites her recent work providing counsel and representation to political candidates during the 2020 election cycle, including Vice-President Kamala Harris; numerous federal congressional candidates and officeholders including Adam Schiff, Karen Bass and Ted Lieu; Los Angeles County Supervisorial candidate Janice Hahn; and successful Los Angeles City Council candidates Nury Martinez, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Mark Ridley-Thomas.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, corporations, non-profits, major donors, political parties, PACs and government agencies on campaign finance, election and governmental ethics laws. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

SOURCE Kaufman Legal Group

Related Links

http://kaufmanlegalgroup.com

