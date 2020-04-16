Kavana Rum Provides Relief For The Fight Against COVID-19 Through The First Responders Children's Foundation
Apr 16, 2020, 09:47 ET
ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Louis based spirit brand Kavana Rum, announces it will donate half of all profits from now through June 30th to support the First Responders Children's Foundation in support of those who are helping defeat COVID-19. First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in every community across the country, and First Responders Children's Foundation is providing support for first responders and their families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak. First responders are paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters, and employees directly supporting police and fire departments such as 911 dispatchers. Theses brave medical personnel and staff of the emergency services of the hospitals and health facilities that are treating COVID-19 patients are eligible for grants from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. They are providing $1,000 grants for first responders experiencing financial hardships and or college scholarships for children whose parents died from COVID-19.
With the country practicing social distancing, Kavana has made it easy for consumers to contribute while enjoying their favorite libation with the option of purchasing online at www.kavanarum.com.
"We feel long term the only way we are truly going to be able to help our employees, distributors, restaurants, bars, customers, and their employees is by defeating COVID-19. It is without question that by supporting the First Responders Children's Foundation it is helping those that can and are helping the world defeat COVID-19. We want to support the defeat of COVID-19 by providing the First Responders the support to do so," said Kavana Rum COO Daniel R. Nalley.
Also, you can support First Responders directly at https://1strcf.org/.
Kavana's distinct portfolio gives every type of spirit consumer an option during quarantine. With their bourbon barrel finished Kavana Gold, Ultra smooth Kavana Silver, and their ultimate experience in Kavana Java. Because Giving Back Taste Great!!!
