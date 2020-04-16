Kavana Rum Provides Relief For The Fight Against COVID-19 Through The First Responders Children's Foundation

With the country practicing social distancing, Kavana has made it easy for consumers to contribute while enjoying their favorite libation with the option of purchasing online at www.kavanarum.com.

"We feel long term the only way we are truly going to be able to help our employees, distributors, restaurants, bars, customers, and their employees is by defeating COVID-19. It is without question that by supporting the First Responders Children's Foundation it is helping those that can and are helping the world defeat COVID-19. We want to support the defeat of COVID-19 by providing the First Responders the support to do so," said Kavana Rum COO Daniel R. Nalley.

Also, you can support First Responders directly at https://1strcf.org/.

Kavana's distinct portfolio gives every type of spirit consumer an option during quarantine. With their bourbon barrel finished Kavana Gold, Ultra smooth Kavana Silver, and their ultimate experience in Kavana Java. Because Giving Back Taste Great!!!

