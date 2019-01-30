Kay Anderle named again to list of "Southern California Super Lawyers"

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Anderle, a nationally prominent attorney and managing partner of Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been named to the White Collar Criminal Defense category of the 2019 "Southern California Super Lawyers." Ms. Anderle has been selected annually since 2015.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from a wide range of practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Kay Anderle is among the region's leading trial attorneys. Kay began her legal career over 26 years ago in the Orange County District Attorney's Office, where she spent 12 years prosecuting criminal cases.

Ms. Anderle is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys. She was awarded the 2016 Thomas A. Mesereau Cup for Outstanding Criminal Defense, given by the Litigation Counsel of America. Ms. Anderle is listed in the elite "The Best Lawyers in America®" in both white collar and general practice criminal defense, and was selected as Orange County Lawyer of the Year 2014 (Criminal Defense: Non-White Collar). Other honors and awards have included: National Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Trial Lawyers in California; Los Angeles Magazine, "Southern California Super Lawyers, White Collar Criminal Defense"; and Martindale-Hubbell "AV" rated.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none, and local, statewide and national recognition of the firm's success. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber is that both name partners are women, and the firm is 100% women-owned.

