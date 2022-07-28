KAY PROPERTIES & INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL RETURN FOR INVESTORS IN A CUSTOM REAL ESTATE OFFERING THAT HAS GONE FULL CYCLE*

The Acquisition Fund I, LLC successfully delivered monthly income via ACH direct deposit for investors as anticipated in the offerings Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and a full return of invested capital. *

Key Highlights:

Kay Properties & Investments custom offering, the Acquisition Fund I, LLC, has gone full-cycle for investors.

The Kay Properties & Investments custom real estate offering provided uninterrupted monthly distributions as anticipated in the PPM to investors throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. *

TORRANCE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment marketplaces at www.kpi1031.com, announced it has successfully brought a custom acquisition fund full cycle on behalf of a group of accredited investors. After a successful completion of the business plan outlined in the PPM, the offering has successfully gone full cycle with a full return of 100% of invested capital and uninterrupted monthly distributions for the life of the offering. *

A "Full Cycle" real estate event is the name used to describe a real estate investment fund that has successfully raised and returned capital to a group of accredited investors after a period of time.

"This was a custom Kay Properties offering for investors who saw the opportunity to participate in the acquiring and inventorying of high-quality long-term net-leased assets, and multifamily assets prior to syndication. It is gratifying to see this custom offering go full-cycle profitably for investors. As always, investors need to understand the risk factors of investing in real estate offerings by reading the PPM prior to investing as well as they should understand that future offerings are never guaranteed to have similar outcomes. This is one aspect that truly separates Kay Properties from others in that we are hyper focused on walking our clients through the risk factors of investing in real estate offerings," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

Kay explained that, for example, if an investor had invested $500,000 toward the offering at the inception date of the offering, the total capital returned from the investment (inclusive of principal and monthly distributions) was an estimated $584,383.56.

According to Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties & Investments, this custom offering allowed accredited investors to contribute a minimum investment of $50,000 although many clients opted to participate at a much higher amount than the minimum.

"This offering has performed exactly as anticipated in the PPM and delivered uninterrupted monthly distribution payments to our investors even throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. Our investors received back their full principal amount invested plus profits which we are thrilled to have been able to provide to them. While past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results, the positive returns of this custom offering marks a significant victory for our investors and another successful outcome for the entire Kay Properties team*," said Lapin.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Kay Properties and Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital , member FINRA , SIPC .

* Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

*The total return represents the total sales proceeds and distributions through the life of the asset, net of fees. No representation is made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past or that losses will not be incurred on future offerings.

*There is a risk Investors may not receive distributions, along with a risk of loss of principal invested in future real estate offerings.

