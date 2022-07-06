Kay Properties, a Leading Delaware Statutory Trust Real Estate Investment Firm that operates the www.kpi1031.com marketplace where investors can view 1031 and DST investments from over 25 DST sponsor companies and operators, Announces Another Custom 1031 Exchange Offering Has Gone Full-Cycle to Deliver Solid Returns for Investors

The Kay Properties' custom multifamily 1031 investment offering in Charleston, SC successfully goes full cycle. *

Key Highlights:

Kay Properties & Investments custom 1031 exchange multifamily offering in Charleston, SC - exclusively available to Kay clients - goes full-cycle at solid returns for investors.

- exclusively available to Kay clients - goes full-cycle at solid returns for investors. Kay Properties & Investments is on track to have another record-breaking year on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace after completing $610 million of equity placed by accredited investors in 2021

TORRANCE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a nationally recognized Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investment firm, announced it has successfully brought another Kay custom 1031 Exchange offering full cycle on behalf of multiple accredited investors. Kay Properties operates its best-in-class www.kpi1031.com marketplace for 1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other real estate investments from over 25 well-recognized DST sponsor companies.

"Full Cycle" is the name used to describe an investment real estate offering that is purchased and then sold on behalf of a group of accredited investors after a period of time.

According to Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments, the property, a multifamily asset located in Charleston, SC sold to a third party for approximately $57,000,000 after being provided to Kay clients at an offering amount of approximately $43,000,000.

"The property was offered to accredited investors as a 1031 Exchange opportunity or a direct cash investment on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace. We are very pleased to have provided another successful custom 1031 investment opportunity for our clients that resulted in a very profitable full-cycle liquidity event," said Kay.

"While past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results, this particular 1031 Exchange-eligible investment is a solid example of how Kay Properties' clients have access to Custom offerings that are only available to investors working with Kay Properties. It was made available to Kay Properties clients on kpi1031.com as a Custom offering and successfully sold for an attractive total return for our investors. The positive return marks yet another significant victory for our investors and another successful outcome for the entire Kay Properties team during this record-breaking year*. As always, we encourage investors to read each Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to investing and to pay careful attention to the business plan and risk factors sections of the PPM prior to making any investment on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace," said Kay.

Chay Lapin, President and DST and 1031 Exchange specialist with Kay Properties & Investments, explained that because of the unique nature of the Charleston region and the robust economic engine relating to the Port of Charleston, this 1031 Exchange asset was a particularly attractive investment for Kay Properties.

"We originally were attracted to this asset because we saw there was a great opportunity for a Class A multifamily asset located in vibrant Charleston, South Carolina -a seaside city steeped in history, culture and charm that is also the second largest city in South Carolina.

Like all our 1031 Exchange investments found on www.kpi1031.com , this asset was carefully vetted by the Kay Properties team of due diligence and analytics experts before we made it available as a 1031 Exchange eligible custom investment for our Kay Properties investment family. Although the past performance of any investment doesn't ever guarantee future results or returns, the offering performed incredibly well for many of our loyal investors*," said Lapin.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

* Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results.

* No representation is made that any DST or other investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past or that losses will not be incurred on future offerings.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

