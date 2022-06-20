Kay Properties Delaware Statutory Trust and 1031 Exchange Expert, Jason Salmon Invited to Speak During New Jersey Real Estate Capital Markets Conference on Tuesday, June 21 in Edison, NJ

According to Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties, the real estate investment climate has changed dramatically over the past couple of years, prompting many owners of rental properties to evaluate their investment options.

"Today's rental property owners have never faced greater challenges. Regulations associated with COVID-19, rent control, eviction moratoriums, and the growing number of headaches associated with 'tenants, toilets, and trash', have forced many investors to consider selling their investment properties and to search for 1031 exchange investment options," said Kay.

With more than 20 years of commercial real estate and financial advisory experience, Kay Properties' Jason Salmon will present an expert perspective on the issue, focusing on tax-advantaged exit strategies and estate planning solutions revolving around 1031 exchanges.

"There are two very specific issues that DST investments help investors solve when they are evaluating the possibility of selling their rental and commercial real estate. The first is, what about the taxes associated with selling investment real estate? In many cases, this can eat away as much as 40-50% of their proceeds. The second issue is finding suitable replacement properties for a 1031 Exchange within the designated 45-day timeframe. Delaware Statutory Trusts found on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace can potentially be the perfect solution to both issues," said Salmon.

According to Salmon, Delaware Statutory Trusts are a form of fractional ownership that can be used to make passive investments, both via a 1031 exchange and as a direct cash investment, in real estate and achieve monthly income potential and diversification across multiple assets including industrial, multifamily, self-storage, medical and retail properties. Also, it is not uncommon to find properties within a DST investment that include high-quality assets like those owned by large investment firms, such as a 375-unit Class A multifamily apartment community or a 300,000-square-foot industrial distribution facility leased to a Fortune 500 logistics and shipping company. Plus, because DSTs are eligible for 1031 exchanges, investors can sell their investment property and reinvest the proceeds into one or more DST investments while deferring capital gains and other taxes.

"For qualified property owners who are motivated to sell and are facing capital gains, reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties, including DSTs, is a smart strategy to defer capital gains taxes while also creating a diversification* strategy with the potential for appreciation and monthly income," said Salmon.

For more information on Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investments, please visit www.kpi1031.com.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

