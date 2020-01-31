Kay Properties, Which Operates a 1031 Exchange Property Marketplace, Hit $230 Million in Like-Kind Exchange Equity Investments from Accredited Investors in 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties, which operates an online 1031 exchange property marketplace, raised and placed $230 million in like-kind exchange equity investments from accredited investors in 2019, the company said today.

The $230 million raised from hundreds of accredited investors was invested in millions of square feet of commercial and multifamily properties across the U.S. The total consideration value of the properties at the time of funding was in excess of $3 billion in value.

Kay Properties (www.kpi1031.com) is a national investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments and private equity real estate investments. DST investments are an allowable option for replacement properties for investors who have recently sold other real estate assets and are seeking to defer taxation on their gains by reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties of a similar kind. So-called "like-kind exchanges" are allowable under U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

Based on publicly available information and understanding of industry participants, Kay Properties believes it maintains one of the largest syndicated 1031 exchange property marketplaces, with some of if not the, highest investment volume in the nation. While the vast majority of people investing in properties on the kpi1031.com marketplace are seeking like-kind exchanges, all accredited investors are welcome to participate in the offerings in the company's marketplace.

"2019 was an incredible year for the 1031 exchange replacement property market," says Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties. "Sellers intent on deferring capital gains taxes on recently sold properties increasingly recognize the benefits of reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties. We're pleased to have helped so many hundreds of accredited investors nationwide deploy a proven, highly effective investment and tax strategy."

"At the same time," Kay observes, "individual investors intent on achieving the potential benefits of diversification, through alternative investments such as real estate, are discovering DSTs with appreciation and monthly income potential, as an opportunistic investment strategy."

Investors can view the current offerings on the Kay Properties marketplace at kpi1031.com.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and an active DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

SOURCE Kay Properties

Related Links

http://www.kpi1031.com

