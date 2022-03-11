Kaya Now Appoints Stormy Simon as a Director of the Board

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Now Inc. ("Kaya" or the "Company"), a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry, today announced that it has appointed Stormy Simon to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Stormy Simon is an e-commerce pioneer and was an instrumental player at Overstock.com during the formative years of e-commerce. Stormy spearheaded many departments during her tenure leading to the online retailer's success and turning it into a household name.

In 2016 Ms. Simon stepped down as President and member of the board to explore the then undefined cannabis industry. A long-time plant medicine supporter, she is passionate about the medicinal benefits and scientific value of cannabis and is an advocate for user rights.

Stormy has been recognized as a Customer Champion by Gartner 1to1 Media; was named a Power Player by the National Retail Federation for 2016's The List, People Shaping Retail's Future; and was awarded Top Innovator by Utah Women in Tech awards 2015.

Ms. Simon commented, "I look forward to lending my experience while also learning from Kaya's team. Kaya is building the combination of technical advertising solutions for a business community and trusted products and information for a passionate cannabis community, which I'm proud to be a part of. High There and Canntinuum have done some heavy lifting to get to where they are, and I'm lucky they have invited me for the ride."

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Stormy's Caliber to our Board," said Leo Giel. "Her deep experience and unprecedented success in marketing and e-commerce will be invaluable to Kaya as we continue to grow our High There direct-to-consumer and Canntinuum business-to-business platforms."

About Kaya:

Kaya Now is a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry. Kaya's mission is to bring comprehensive technology solutions to the cannabis advertising space via its High There direct-to-consumer platform, and its Canntinuum business-to-business programmatic digital advertising platform. For more information, visit www.kayanow.com.

About High There:

High There is a creative community – exploring the culture, craft and science of cannabis. High There believes that it has a collective responsibility towards eradicating the stigma, misinformation and inequities surrounding this plant, so we can unlock its true potential for all.

