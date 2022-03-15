Kaya Now Launches New High There Website

- New Website to Support Kaya's Mission of Building the World's Largest Cannabis Community -

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Now Inc. ("Kaya" or the "Company"), a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry, today announced that it has launched its new High There website.

The new website features a fast, responsive, mobile-first new design and technology stack, with streamlined content organization and categorization for the modern consumer. With a focus on cannabis culture, education, wellness, business, news and products, High There's website and newsletters will showcase beautiful, exclusive illustrations and photography created by artists around the world. A reliable news source with journalists covering breaking news daily, High There will also feature exclusive interviews with industry innovators, creatives and leading cannabis activists.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website and are excited to add variety of new columns in the coming weeks," said High There's new Editor in Chief, Jamie Solis (formerly of High Times), who is furthering Kaya's mission to bring to the cannabis community insight from a trusted and authoritative voice. "These include 'Stirring the Pot', a biweekly Health & Wellness column from Dr. Melanie Bone that launches today; and a cannabis recipe column from published author and cannabis company owner Laurie Wolf, which debuts on St. Patrick's Day."

About Kaya:

Kaya Now is a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry. Kaya's mission is to bring comprehensive technology solutions to the cannabis advertising space via its High There direct-to-consumer platform, and its Canntinuum business-to-business programmatic digital advertising platform. For more information, visit www.kayanow.com.

About High There:

High There is a creative community – exploring the culture, craft and science of cannabis. High There believes that it has a collective responsibility towards eradicating the stigma, misinformation and inequities surrounding this plant, so we can unlock its true potential for all.

