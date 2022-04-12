BAYONNE, N.J. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Passover around the corner, Meijer Supermarkets in Southfield, MI elevates their kosher offerings with its longstanding relationship with KAYCO www.kayco.com and the company's impressive lineup of kosher products. The Meijer and KAYCO partnership includes a wider assortment and more availability of assortment and availability of KAYCO traditional and core Kosher items including matzo and gefilte fish and matzo ball mixes. New items include a Kosher for Passover Onion Soup mix based on an international partnership between Unilever and KAYCO.

KAYCO Announces Its Partnership with Meijer in Southfield, MI Offering an Expanded Kosher Line-up

To best display the items in over 120 stores, Meijer in concert with KAYCO developed a modular pallet that contains more than 50 components of KAYCO Kosher foods including snacks, tuna fish and the Tuscanini Imported from Italy products, as well as such staples as such candles.

According to Harold Weiss, long time executive at KAYCO, "This shoppable on floor display gives the customer a great selection of brands, a variety of products and the newest innovations including Gluten Free and Non-Gmo items. The program also includes Kedem Grape Juice and Bartenura Wine."

"We were determined to provide an elevated Passover assortment to Meijer's for its Detroit area consumers. Category growth and high consumer demand created the perfect opportunity to expand the supermarket's focus on kosher products," Harold Weiss, Chief Sales Officer for KAYCO, stated. "We are delighted to help Meijer become the community's go-to resource for kosher products for Passover and year-round."

The Grand Rapids-based retail supermarket chain set its sights on capturing the market at its Southfield location at 28800 Telegraph Rd. With the help of its partnership with KAYCO, one of the country's leading purveyors of kosher food, Meijer succeeded in bringing one of the widest ranges of fine kosher provisions to shoppers in time for Passover 2021.

Amanda Maloney, Vice President of Sales, KAYCO "It was the synergy and the commitment to early planning that has really paid off for the relationship between KAYCO and Meijer," noted Amanda Maloney, the Vice President of Sales for KAYCO.

Some of the new Kosher for Passover items available at Meijer include:

Lipton Onion Soup Mix

Bosco Syrup

Absolutely Gluten Free Coconut Chews

Manischewitz Kosher Salt

Heaven & Earth Date Bites

Heaven & Earth Veggie Chips

KAYCO is a well-known distributor of kosher products in the United States, representing over 5,000 products ranging from traditional favorites to innovative foods for healthy lifestyles and trendy gourmet items.

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

[email protected]

973-405-4600

SOURCE KAYCO