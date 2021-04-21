Kaye T. Sharp, RN, BSN, CNOR, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaye T. Sharp, RN, BSN, CNOR, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Nurse in the field of Nursing in acknowledgment for her outstanding contributions as a Registered Nurse and Certified Perioperative Nurse with TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

A national leader in neuroscience, TriStar Skyline Medical Center is Tennessee's first comprehensive stroke center and a leading provider of emergency care. As an ACS Verified Level II Trauma Center and an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI, the facility offers medical and surgical programs, including heart and vascular, oncology, orthopedics/spine, and CARF accredited rehabilitation.



Distinguished Perioperative Nurse Ms. Sharp has led an impressive career, garnering 48 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in her field. For the past 44 years, she has demonstrated the highest standard of patient-centered care in her current capacity at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. She oversees all daily operations for the OR, manages the staff, and ensures the surgeons have all the tools they require for each case.



Ms. Sharp began her acclaimed career after earning her nursing degree from St. Mary's Memorial Hospital in 1972. She then went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Graceland University in 2000. She is certified in Perioperative Nursing by the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses. She also holds a certification in Basic Life Support. Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in nursing, Ms. Sharp maintains an active membership with the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.



When she is not practicing at the Skyline Medical Center, Ms. Sharp is an active member of her community dedicated to sharing her breadth of expertise. She teaches community CPR classes at St. Michael's Catholic Church, which was established in 1842 with continuous worship services. Ms. Sharps' great grandparents were founding members of this church. Currently, there are five generations serving this parish community.



Ms. Sharp is the proud mother of her daughter, Ms. Beth Benecki CRNA, and son Jon Dyer retired U.S Army. She is also a proud grandmother of seven.



In light of this recognition, Ms. Sharp dedicates this to her colleague and mentor, Robyn Sprouse, RN, and Father Paul Wortman who financially sponsored her entrance exam and 1st year of RN studies. She also dedicates this to Vaughn Allen, MD, who mentored her in the OR, and financially sponsored her BSN studies.



Once retired Ms. Sharp would love to travel and see the world but she will always continue serving her community and helping friends and family. It is her passion to serve!



For further information, please visit https://hcahealthcare.com/.



