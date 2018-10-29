Kazan Networks Announces NVMe-oF ASIC Production Release

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct 29th, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazan Networks today announced the release of its Fuji NVMe-oF™ Bridge ASIC to volume production in December 2018, along with its companion Onyx Bridge Adapter. The award-winning startup has developed this leading-edge technology ASIC and brought it to production in the first revision of silicon in partnership with Socionext Inc., a world-class fabless ASIC provider.

Fuji and Onyx enable low-cost and low-power access to NVMe storage within a composable infrastructure, enabling next-generation datacenters to enjoy tremendous TCO improvements by disaggregating compute and storage resources into independent pools. By being able to precisely allocate the correct amount of storage to each application, this technology enables a significant and sustained increase in storage utilization, thereby solving today's problem of "dark flash," or unused SSDs which have been installed directly into the application server. Better storage utilization results in significantly fewer SSDs per given workload, positively impacting both CAPEX and OPEX.

"I'm extremely proud of our talented and innovative teams, both here at Kazan Networks and at our close partner Socionext," said Joe Steinmetz, CEO of Kazan Networks. "I've taken part in the design and implementation of silicon products for many years and have never seen a new ASIC program execution go this smoothly. The fact that we're able to go into volume production with revision A0 silicon is a true testament to the quality of this group of engineers."

Kazan's Fuji 100Gb ASIC is believed to be the world's fastest and lowest power NVMe-oF bridge solution. Consuming just 7.0 watts of power, Fuji demonstrates 2.8 million I/Os per second (IOPS) while performing 4kB Read operations. Kazan Networks' advanced "massively parallel architecture" is behind this breakthrough performance/power ratio, far ahead of competitors. Furthermore, Fuji's lack of external DRAM requirements further minimizes cost, power and footprint. In a small 21mm BGA package, and combined with the lack of DRAM, Fuji consumes less than one quarter the area of the leading competitors.

"I am proud of our partnership with Kazan Networks' seasoned and talented team to bring this leading-edge NVMe-oF datacenter storage technology into production," said Tom Miyake, corporate EVP of Socionext Inc. "The thoroughness demonstrated by our teams, from initial project planning to timely execution, has been exemplary. Socionext is dedicated to supporting Kazan Networks in the fast-growing, high-volume datacenter adoption of the NVMe-oF technology for delivering low-latency, low-power, industry-leading IOPs performance in the hyperscale and enterprise storage applications."

Fuji's performance has been thoroughly tested and characterized. Compared to older direct-attached configurations, using Fuji or Onyx in a target system enables remote access to shared flash storage with virtually no sacrifices in performance or latency, leaving little reason to not adopt such more efficient datacenter architectures.

Kazan Networks is fulfilling pre-production Onyx orders and working with customers to finalize their system designs. For more information or to schedule an evaluation of this leading-edge technology, please visit Kazan's website at http://kazan-networks.com.

About Kazan Networks

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Kazan Networks is a privately held startup founded in December 2014 by an experienced team of high-tech veterans. Kazan Networks set out to design the highest performance and most efficient NVMe over Fabrics technology available. The team has previously led the industry in the innovation of Fibre Channel and iSCSI controllers, FC-to-SATA bridges, SAS controllers and high-performance networking solutions.

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the U.S. branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for imaging, networking, computing and other dynamic applications. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

