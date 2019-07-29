Kazuto Uchida elected to Board of Directors of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Over his 30-year-plus career, Mr. Uchida has served in numerous key executive positions at MUFG Bank, Ltd., including his role as the bank's Chief Economist, General Manager of the Treasury and Investment Division, and as Chief Executive of Global Markets Unit. Mr. Uchida is currently serving as Chairman of Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd., a securities joint venture between MUFG and Morgan Stanley in Japan, and also an Advisor to MUFG Bank.

Mr. Uchida is the Japanese Official Delegate of the Diplomacy Corps for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He is also a Member of the Japanese Finance Association and a Certified Member Analyst of the JFA.

About MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers.

