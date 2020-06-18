KB Home is First Homebuilder to Offer SunPower's New, Innovative OneRoof™ Solar System

KB Home has been a pioneer in solar homebuilding for nearly 15 years. The company was one of the first national homebuilders to offer solar, well before solar became a requirement of the California Energy Code. In 2011, KB Home partnered with SunPower to introduce the homebuilder's first all-solar community, taking an early leadership position in the industry and developing an enduring partnership in the process.

SunPower has been serving homebuilders for 15 years, installing 50,000 new-home solar systems and leads in this segment, with more than 50 percent market share. During the past 18 months, SunPower's Research and Development team collaborated with KB Home to develop SunPower OneRoof. The innovative new product features interlocking metal roof trays with integrated panel clips to install SunPower solar panels directly to the roof deck. This is designed to create a watertight, impermeable solar roof. It is designed to install faster and easier than traditional rack-mounted solar systems and has passed UL tests, including the Class A Fire Rating for building-integrated solar. The aesthetically pleasing solar roof was designed specifically to meet the needs of California new-home solar communities and replaces concrete tile roofing materials.

"KB Home has once again demonstrated its leadership, and given our long-time partnership with the homebuilder, we are confident that OneRoof will be another successful collaboration," said Tom Werner, SunPower CEO and chairman of the board. "OneRoof is an innovative solution for homebuilders working to meet California's new-home solar mandate, as well as for other states that are considering similar policies. Given our place in the new-home market, investing in the development of a complete integrated solar system to benefit homebuilders was a priority, and we plan to incorporate OneRoof into all new-home installations."

"We are proud to have paved the way by providing energy savings potential to thousands of our homeowners through renewable solar power, which helps to lower their overall cost of homeownership and enables them to enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle," said Jeff Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. "Early on, we recognized that, through innovation and partnership with SunPower, we could create a winning solar combination for our homeowners."

Today, all KB homes are designed to meet or surpass ENERGY STAR® certification standards, meaning the homes can have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. In fact, KB Home recently announced that it has delivered over 140,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes, a milestone that surpasses all other homebuilders. With the addition of solar to an ENERGY STAR certified home, KB homeowners can further reduce their environmental footprint and their electricity bills. To date, KB solar homes have produced an estimated total of 428 million kilowatt hours of electrical power, reducing CO 2 emissions by an estimated 668 million pounds—the equivalent of removing over 64,000 cars from the road for an entire year.

For more information on KB Home's sustainability initiatives, visit kbhome.com/sustainability.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA's strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

