KBR and Adarga Announce Strategic Partnership to Extend AI Capabilities into National Security Sector

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has today announced a strategic partnership with Adarga, one of the UK's leading developers of artificial intelligence (AI) analytics software for defense and national security.

KBR's Government Solutions business will integrate Adarga's leading-edge AI software platform into the delivery of a number of its large-scale programs across the defense and national security sectors – putting effective, data-driven decision-making at the heart of how they operate.

The partnership will further extend KBR's capability offering across key market sectors and accelerate the speed and scale at which organizations can adopt next generation AI analytics to resolve their most complex data challenges. It will also allow clients to unlock vital insight, foresight and understanding of information buried across their ever-growing data sets.

This insight allows customers to improve retention of critical institutional knowledge, identify hidden connections to drive intelligence-led investigation, support strategic planning, and quantify future threats and opportunities. The addition of AI enhances and extends human capability by increasing agility, accuracy and productivity.

"This partnership is an exciting step to enhance our innovative and highly dependable solutions focused approach across key markets, with a shared ethos to help our customers resolve their most complex challenges," said Andrew Barrie, KBR President, Government Solutions EMEA.

Adarga's UK-developed Knowledge Platform™ is built for rapid integration with partner programs and is already providing vital insights for the UK Ministry of Defence by driving faster, better and more informed decisions.

Adarga CEO, Robert Bassett Cross, said, "Adarga is pleased to be partnering with KBR to expand the AI capabilities of customers across defense and national security. Together we will be able to provide customers with a transformational ability to leverage data as a strategic asset – a vital element of modern defense capability."

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market;; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbr.com

