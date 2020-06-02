KBR Awarded $33.5M to Provide Avionics Product and Life Cycle Analysis for U.S. Air Force

HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a $33.5 million task order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide product and life cycle analysis of common avionics for the 638th Supply Chain Management Group (SCMG) and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

The SCMG and AFLCMC manage all common avionics for the USAF, including the Global Positioning System, precision attack systems, ground radio communications, RQ-4 Global Hawk, B-52 Stratofortress and the E-3 airborne warning and control systems.

KBR was awarded this task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract by the USAF Installation Contracting Center. KBR has supported the mission of the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee task order, KBR will identify and address diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, and provide software analysis and information assurance. KBR will also assist with reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability issues with avionic systems, line replaceable units and shop replaceable units.

KBR will primarily perform these tasks at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia in addition to other U.S. locations. The task order award period is 60 months.

"This new contract gives KBR another avenue for assisting the U.S. military in sustaining weapon systems to meet the challenges of the future," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S.

A top systems engineering and integration provider, KBR's domain expertise spans over 40 years during which it has supported many Navy, Army and Air Force programs. KBR's subject matter experts test, integrate and maintain new technologies and solve traditional problems, such as how to reduce critical military equipment downtime and extend the life of legacy systems. Whether the job calls for an innovative approach or a sustainable solution, KBR delivers.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

