KBR successfully demonstrates first combat-capable directed energy system for U.S. Army

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the successful completion of the Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) Combat Shoot-Off (CSO), which culminated with U.S. Army Soldiers successfully executing a series of vignettes demonstrating the capabilities of a laser-equipped Stryker against representative threats in a realistic environment.

Kord, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBR, is the prime contractor and lead integrator for the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) DE M-SHORAD program.

"The successful execution of the DE M-SHORAD system represents a major step forward in getting this state-of-the-art capability to our Soldiers on the ground, in line with the U.S. Army's modernization strategy for air and missile defense," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "In under two years, the program has rapidly progressed from design to integration and now performing in an operational environment, which is a tremendous accomplishment."

DE M-SHORAD is a fully mobile, 50-kilowatt (kW)-class high energy laser (HEL) capable of delivering sustained counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) and counter-rocket, artillery, mortar (C-RAM) firepower to the modern battlefield. The Combat Shoot-Off, which ended in late July at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, demonstrated the system's ability to maneuver and engage multiple targets at various ranges utilizing state-of-the-art technologies.

The CSO also showcased the ability of the KBR team to rapidly train the Soldiers on the DE M-SHORAD prototype, using a variety of modern training tools, including commercial gaming controllers and interactive, tablet-based three-dimensional models of the system. Soldiers were first taught to operate the DE M-SHORAD vehicle using immersive virtual training designed by KBR to maximize soldier effectiveness in the vehicle.

"Soldier-centered design throughout the prototyping effort is only the start," continued Bright. "The CSO demonstrated that Soldiers were able to rapidly learn how to operate the system and quickly demonstrate proficiency in target acquisition, aim point selection, and engagements thanks to state-of-the-art training utilizing immersive technology for the modern Soldier."

Following the successful shoot-off, RCCTO announced the program is still on track to deliver a platoon of four laser-equipped Strykers by the end of fiscal year 2022.

"This marks the beginning of the next chapter of technologically advanced weaponry, proving that highly mobile, lethal laser weapons are here to stay," said Bright. "We understand the urgency to get these systems rapidly and reliably deployed."

KBR works with industry-leading technology developers and government partners to bring this speed-of-light capability to the tactical edge of the battlefield. Laser beam engineering and integration is led by experiments that evaluate threat systems and analyze beam characterizations. This crucial technology allows for laser strength testing and development in support of counter drone missions for national defense. The ability to replicate perceived and actual laser threat capabilities, as well as aircraft targets to record lethality, is unique to KBR.

KBR's facilities in Huntsville, Alabama have become the driving force to the U.S. Army's plans to deliver a HEL combat capability to America's men and women on the frontlines. KBR's directed energy portfolio also includes programs for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market;; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbr.com

