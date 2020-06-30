KBR to Develop Navy Technical Training Products through $42.5M Task Order

HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $42.5 million task order to support technical training product development for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

KBR was awarded this recompete task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract by the USAF Installation Contracting Center.

As part of this cost-plus-fixed-fee task order, KBR will provide research and analysis to upgrade, modernize, and develop state-of-the-art training products associated with aircraft and other systems. KBR will work with NAVAIR, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Training and Simulator Division (NAWCTSD) to support training needs in response to updated requirements and systems.

This work is expected to be performed over 60 months and will include additional technical training and product development support for other government agencies and Foreign Military Sales. KBR will perform the work for this contract primarily in Orange Park and Orlando, Florida and Lexington Park, Maryland.

"I am proud of our KBR team for its hard work and unwavering dedication to meet emergent training requirements that help sustain fleet readiness and ensure the safety of maintainers and operators in the U.S. military," said Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions U.S.

"We look forward to developing training solutions with NAVAIR as we continue to solidify our position as a trusted source of innovative engineering and technical expertise for the Department of Defense," Bright continued.

KBR has provided technical training product development for NAVAIR for almost a decade and has supported the mission of the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005. KBR is one of DoD IAC's leading prime contractors, having successfully provided over $3 billion in solutions to a variety of DoD customers.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

