KBR to Prepare and Protect U.S. Navy Aircraft Crews through Recompetes Totaling $120M

HOUSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) won two recompetes totaling more than $120 million to provide leading-edge engineering services for U.S. Navy training systems and aircraft survivability equipment.

Most recently, KBR won a $64.9 million task order to develop and upgrade training system hardware and software, as well as electronic classroom content and interactive courseware for the E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231).

KBR will also research and develop recommendations for live, virtual, and constructive training that is interoperable with other platforms. This work will enhance training effectiveness for aircrew and maintainers, increasing overall readiness for the Navy.

Additionally, KBR won a $55.3 million task order to perform research and analysis, including forecasting and predictive modeling, for the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272). The company will boost the reliability, availability, and maintainability of aircraft survivability equipment. This equipment includes electronic systems that safeguard aircraft and crews against infrared and laser missiles and other threats on the battlefield. KBR will also develop and manage databases and electronic technical manuals.

"These recompetes speak to KBR's commitment and capability to prepare and protect men and women in the fleet. Our work helps servicemembers carry out their missions effectively and come home safely," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President.

The U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded both cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders through the DoD Information Analysis Center's (IAC) Multiple Award Contract, an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity vehicle for complex, integrated professional projects. KBR will carry out work for these task orders in Florida as well as other locations over the next five years.

KBR advances defense and national security interests on land, at sea, in the air, space and cyberspace. Its in-depth portfolio spans defense modernization; military, civil and commercial space; intelligence; cyber; and advanced logistics. KBR also provides the DoD with one of the largest independent flight test organizations in the world.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

