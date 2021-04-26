KBR Wins $48.5M U.S. Air Force Task Order for Optoelectronic Technology Research

HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) won a $48.5 million recompete to support optoelectronic technology research for the U.S Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch (RYDH). KBR will perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices with emphasis on emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology.

These devices will include lasers, waveguides, detectors, and focal plane array. KBR will also perform analyses on materials, such as semiconductors, nonlinear crystals, and laser gain media; and more broadly, applications of the subject devices and materials. Applications for this research exist for nearly every airborne platform, including the F-35 Lightning II, spacecraft such as Wideband Global SATCOM and Global Positioning System satellites, as well as ground based and modular sensing packages.

"Our team will advance optoelectronic technology research through this recompete," said Byron Bright, KBR Global Government Solutions President. "We're excited to continue our collaborative relationship with RYDH, which has already produced 45 conference presentations and four patents awarded as a direct result of our ongoing work over the last five years."

KBR will perform this work over a five-year period in Dayton, Ohio. The Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the cost-plus, fixed fee task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's Multiple Award Contract.

Since 2010, KBR has supported researching and developing laser systems for the Air Force's RYDH. KBR's expertise and agile approach allows it to rapidly produce high-quality research to drive state-of-the-art photonic and quantum substructure technologies and innovation. KBR's in-depth experience extends to high-efficiency laser materials and devices, optical fiber and waveguide confined light sources and multi-physics computer models of advanced laser systems.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by DTIC, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

