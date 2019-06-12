KBR Wins Seat on $6B State Department Contract

HOUSTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Department of State (DoS) for life support, logistics, operations and maintenance services at U.S. government facilities worldwide. The Diplomatic Platform Support Services (DiPSS) contract, which has a maximum ceiling of $6 billion, is a new award for KBR.

DiPSS will allow the DoS to procure services at overseas locations, and will realize cost savings, and achieve economies of scale.

Under this multi-award contract, KBR will have the opportunity to compete on task orders to provide a full range of services to the DoS and other U.S. government agencies across the globe, often in high threat contingency environments.

This work is expected to be performed over a five year period ending in 2024.

From project management to construction, KBR has the capabilities to perform a diverse spectrum of tasks on the contract. This work may include facility maintenance and repair, procurement, critical supply functions, food service, base camp operations, property leasing, professional services, general construction, site renovations, and medical services.

"KBR will provide the State Department with dependable, affordable and flexible contingency operations support through this contract," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We are a seasoned leader in performing similar work in challenging environments all over the world and look forward to partnering with this new customer."

KBR provides critical operations and logistics support around the world 24/7, and has helped ensure the success of government missions and readiness of the U.S. military for over 75 years.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

