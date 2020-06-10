KBR Wins Top NASA Awards Valuing Small Business Partnerships

HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it won multiple prestigious NASA awards for its work with the agency's small business programs in 2019. KBR received the Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year for the Agency-level NASA Small Business Industry Awards. NASA also honored KBR as the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for the Center-level NASA Small Business Industry Awards.

"KBR values its small business partners and recognizes our combined efforts will forge the future of space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautics research," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S.

"Pioneering space is a collaborative effort. KBR works with high-performing small businesses to reach for the stars and beyond," said Bright.

NASA honored KBR as the recipient of the Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year, recognizing the company as the agency's best overall mentor-protégé agreement.

Nominated by Johnson Space Center (JSC), KBR received the award for its mentorship of JES Tech, a woman-owned small business. As part of its three-year agreement, KBR provides JES Tech with guidance in occupational medicine and health, environmental laboratory services, quality management, job architecture, business development and other areas.

At JSC, KBR also supports spaceflight operations development, preparation and execution; mission systems support; and human spaceflight activities. KBR experts staff flight discipline consoles in the Mission Control Center and assist with a broad spectrum of operations for NASA's current human spaceflight program.

KBR received the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year award at Ames Research Center (ARC) for its overall contract performance, participation in NASA-related outreach events, sound small business practices and use of small business contractors. KBR's services at ARC include scientific research, technology and application development and program management solutions.

"This year's winners are dynamic individuals and companies that provide unparalleled support to the agency, and thankfully they are the tip of the iceberg," said NASA's Associate Administrator of the Office of Small Business Programs Glenn Delgado in a recent NASA story. "The small business community is overflowing with exceptional companies that are reaching new heights with creativity and innovation."

Last year, NASA also recognized KBR for its work with the small business community. KBR won the 2018 Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year at the agency-level, and the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year at the center-level at both JSC and Goddard Space Flight Center.

KBR has provided mission-critical space support services to NASA and other customers for more than 60 years. It currently operates at 11 NASA centers and facilities and is one of the world's largest human spaceflight support organizations. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR provides engineering solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow, safely and efficiently.

