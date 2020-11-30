KBR Works with US Science Center on Next Gen Land Data Products via $300M Contract

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) won a $300 million recompete for scientific, engineering and technical services for the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center. The center combines remotely sensed data and science to better understand how the Earth's changing landscape impacts ecosystems, economics and everyday life.

EROS operates the Landsat satellite program and maintains the largest civilian collection of images of the Earth's land surface in existence. This data serves those who work in agriculture, emergency response, intelligence, regional planning, education and research.

Under this cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, KBR will partner with USGS to analyze and assess changes to the Earth's landscape. The company will perform satellite systems engineering, software development, cybersecurity, data storage, program management, network engineering, satellite data acquisition, and scientific research and application development for remote sensing data. KBR will primarily carry out these efforts in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the next five years.

KBR's work with EROS equips decision makers with valuable data to better understand and positively impact the planet. The company will help evaluate wildfire risk; collaborate with other programs to predict famine and prevent food insecurity; and study impacts of coastal change. Users throughout the world rely on data from EROS to assess how to best manage land resources for their communities.

The company has supported the center since 2008 and will build on this collaboration to ensure the success of critical next generation programs, such as Landsat Next and the Land Change Monitoring, Assessment and Projection initiative.

"With our systems engineering, science and IT expertise, KBR stands ready to support EROS in meeting its future challenges," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "KBR is committed to creating a more sustainable future for the planet, as well as our people, communities and business. We are thrilled to continue to work with an organization that helps mankind better understand and care for our world and the people in it."

KBR ensures mission success for customers on land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace. The company drives innovation by combining engineering, technical and scientific expertise with its full life cycle capabilities, mission knowledge and future-focused technologies. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is creating solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow.

