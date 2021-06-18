KBRS Launches Line Of "Shower Jewelry" Corner Shower Shelves To Add Space, And Style, To Showers

The KBRS Shower Jewelry line is made of Stainless Steel, and like all KBRS shower system components is exceptionally durable, easy-to-install/easy-to-clean and 100% waterproof. The company, which is based in Hardeeville, SC, manufactures products that are specifically engineered to prevent leaks and water damage -- with all products working to offer a wide variety of shower solutions.

The new line of KBRS Shower Jewelry/Corner Shelves products are available in three finishes – Stainless Steel, Oil Rubbed Bronze or Matte Black. In addition, they are available in two sizes (pentagonal or triangle) and two styles (square or oval.) All KBRS space saving mounted corner shelves offer fast and simple installation and are easily attached to the shower corner of choice, and can be retro-fitted to any existing shower without drilling and will seamlessly integrate into all shower designs.

"We've created this line of 'shower jewelry' to provide innovative options to add space and organization within a shower, while enhancing the overall style and design of both new and existing showers," says Tony Sferlazzo, Director of Operations at KBRS. "Much like jewelry adds a personal touch to an outfit, these pieces enable our customers to add a touch of style and personalization to their showers and bathrooms, and help create a truly seamless look while maximizing shower space at the same time."

For more information about the new line of KBRS Shower Jewelry, including a complete overview of all products, visit www.kbrs.com.

