KBR's Proprietary ROSE® Technology Selected for Major Modernization Project at Refinery in India

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that its market-leading ROSE® solvent de-asphalting (SDA) process will be integrated with LC-MAX technology, an advanced, patented, ebullated-bed residue upgrading process from Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) to assist Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)'s modernization at the Visakh refinery residue upgrading project in India.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide CLG the technology licensing, basic engineering design and proprietary equipment for the ROSE SDA portion of the LC-MAX unit. ROSE is a cost-effective residue upgrading process that allows refiners to upgrade a larger proportion of their low-value residue streams into high-value products and gives clients the flexibility to respond to market developments in fuel, lube and petrochemical applications as well as reduce the environmental footprint of their products.

"We are proud to announce this latest project award for KBR's world-leading ROSE process," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology Solutions. "Our innovative ROSE technology integrated with the LC-MAX ebullated-bed hydrocracking process is an attractive economic solution and will enhance the overall refinery profitability."

KBR continuously updates ROSE technology with multiple flow schemes for optimum integration with new and existing refineries. The company has been awarded more than 60 ROSE licenses with a combined licensed capacity of nearly 1.6 million BPSD with many repeat licensees.

